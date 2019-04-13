Taylor Swift to Release New Music Soon? Singer Teases Countdown Clock and April Date

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Apr. 13, 2019 8:14 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Is Taylor Swift releasing new music this month?

That is what fans are speculating after the 29-year-old pop star surprised them on Friday at midnight by sharing on her Instagram, Twitter and Facebook accounts an image of a pastel sky and clouds, and also promoted the date "4.26."

She is also promoting the URL http://apriltwentysix.com/, which leads to her official website, which now features a countdown clock that counts down to April 26. In true Swift fashion, it was posted exactly 13 days before the final date. Thirteen is her lucky number.

On Saturday, Swift posted another cryptic photo of a heart-shaped pink diamond cluster ring and captioned the pic, "4.26."

Photos

Taylor Swift's Best Looks

The singer last released new music in 2018; she dropped three singles from her 2017 Reputation album: "Gorgeous," "Delicate" and "Getaway Car."

In recent months, she has been busy filming the musical film Cats.

Taylor Swift, Countdown Clock

Instagram / Taylor Swift

The singer recently penned an essay titled "30 Things I Learned Before Turning 30" for Elle's April issue. In it, she wrote, "I make countdowns for things I'm excited about. When I've gone through dark, low times, I've always found a tiny bit of relief and hope in getting a countdown app (they're free) and adding things I'm looking forward to."

Taylor Swift, 2019 BAFTA Awards, BAFTAs

Thomas Alexander/BAFTA/REX/Shutterstock

"Even if they're not big holidays or anything, it's good to look toward the future," she added. "Sometimes we can get overwhelmed in the now, and it's good to get some perspective that life will always go on, to better things."

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Taylor Swift , Music , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Maisie Williams, Sophie Turner

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Cardi B, Selena Gomez, 2019 Coachella

Coachella 2019: Star Sightings

Cardi B, Selena Gomez, 2019 Coachella

Selena Gomez Makes Comeback at Coachella With Surprise Performance With Cardi B

J Balvin, Bad Bunny

How Latin Artists Are Making a Major Splash at the 2019 Coachella Festival

BTS, 2019 Grammys

How BTS Became the K-Pop Band That Took Over the World

Jaden Smith

Willow Smith Performs Aerial Stunt During Brother Jaden's Coachella Set

Why Katy Perry Used to "Shy Away" From Role Model Label

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.