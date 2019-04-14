Well, Jon Snow now knows something. Don't tell Kit Harington we made that joke. Warning, spoilers for the Game of Thrones season eight premiere follow.

The eighth and final season of Game of Thrones is here, and with it came the reveal we've been waiting for, Jon Snow learned the truth: his real parents are Lyanna Stark and Rhaegar Targaryen. He's not only the true heir to the Iron Throne, but he's also been hooking up with his own aunt.

Jon didn't believe it at first, since that means the honorable Ned Stark lied to him for his whole life (and a whole bunch of other significant things) but Sam (John Bradley) promised him it was true.