Younes Bendjima Gets Flirty With Kourtney Kardashian on Instagram

by Alyssa Morin | Fri., Apr. 12, 2019 6:32 PM

Kourtney Kardashian, Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian continues to post fire pics on the 'gram, and it looks like Younes Bendjima is taking notice. Insert the eyes emoji, here.

Ahead of her 40th birthday celebration, the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star is showing off her sculpted figure and daring fashion sense. Because, age ain't nothin' but a number!

"Do you take Amex?," the reality TV personality captions her cheeky post, along with a sexy pic of her red-hot mini dress by Matériel and matching heels from Stuart Weitzman.

Unsurprisingly, the Poosh founder's sultry photo captured the attention of thousands... including Younes'.

"ya look good minnie mouse," the 25-year-old model commented.

And while fans are freaking out over his sweet Instagram message, it doesn't seem there's anything more to his comment.

Back in February, an insider told E! News that Kardashian "has moved on" from Younes after the two randomly ran into each other at Alfred Coffee in Los Angeles.

Inside Kourtney Kardashian's Family-Friendly Birthday Trip With Scott Disick and Sofia Richie

"Kourtney bumped into Younes getting coffee at Alfred. It wasn't a planned meet up," a source previously told E! News. "She goes there often and so does he."

Kourtney Kardashian, Younes Bendjima

RAAK / BACKGRID

"She was happy to see him. It wasn't awkward for her and they chatted for a few minutes," the insider dished, adding, "He texts her from time to time but she has moved on. It was nice to see him and she was glad to see he's doing well."

The pair called it quits back in August after almost two years of dating.

Celebrate Kourtney Kardashian's birthday with an all-day marathon of KUWTK, Kourtney & Kim Take New York, Kourtney & Khloe Take the Hamptons and Kourtney & Kim Take Miami episodes on Sunday, Apr. 14 followed by our 2-hour Kourtney's Pop-Up Birthday! special at 7 p.m., only on E!

