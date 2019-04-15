Splurge Your Tax Refund on These Designer Bags & Shoes

You deserve a pat on the back. Why? Because you did the adult thing and filed your taxes on time.

Well Tax Day, the big day, is finally here and it's time to reap the benefits! But whatever will you spend your newfound fortune on? The options are truly endless, but the one that tops our list is investing in a statement handbag or a pair of shoes that are slightly more expensive than your usual purchase.

We're not saying you should spend your whole refund on some new accessories, just a portion of it. Go on sis, you deserve it!