by Lauren Piester | Mon., Apr. 15, 2019 9:00 AM
Are you ready, TV fans?
It's officially time for our annual TV's Top Couple tournament, where we honor the best romantic pairs TV had to offer over the past year, and we need your nominations to get the tournament underway!
Starting Wednesday, you'll have the chance to vote for your favorite couples out of 64 who will make it into the first round, so we need your nominations by EOD (5 p.m. PT) tomorrow.
Most TV characters who were in an official couple on TV in 2018 or 2019 are able to compete but there are definitely a few guidelines below that might help you make sure your nomination is actually eligible for inclusion in the tournament.
The Rules:
To be called a couple, there has to have been kissing, or hooking up, or multiple dates shown on screen, or a declaration made that these two characters are, in fact, a couple. (We love a dream ship as much as the next TV fan, but we have to draw a line somewhere!)
TV shows are eligible if they are on primetime TV or available primarily on a major streaming site, and they have to be legally available to watch in the United States.
To submit, all you have to do is tweet the name of the couple and the show with the hashtag #TVsTopCouple. If there's no hashtag, we won't see the nomination.
Multiple nominations for the same couple from one person will be less effective than many nominations for one couple from multiple people, so get your friends and fellow fans involved!
You have until Tuesday, 4/16 at 5 p.m. PT to submit your nominations, and voting will begin on Wednesday morning.
Last year, TV's Top Couple went global with winners Hilal and Leon, from the Turkish show Wounded Love, and it's all up to you where the tournament goes this year. Will the winning pair be from a major American Broadcast series, or a little known drama you found on Netflix? Only time—and your votes—will tell.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?