See All the Times Tom Hanks Was Rita Wilson's Biggest Fan

by Dominic-Madori Davis | Sat., Apr. 27, 2019 3:00 AM

It's true love!

By now, everyone knows that Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are one of the few couples in Hollywood who can be considered royalty. For the past 31 years, the two have supported each other through thick and thin.

For the past three decades, the duo has also become a testament to the fact that true love can withstand it all, even in show businesses.

"Her smile and her charm has appeared in magazines and TV shows and commercials," Hanks said as Wilson received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. "And yet she had more to do and more to learn with her heart and in her heart."

With several albums under her name and countless screen credits, Wilson has proven herself to be one of the hardest working people in the industry. Meanwhile, her husband has never been shy to admit that he is her biggest fan.

"The lesson here is that Rita Wilson knows what she is doing," Hanks said in the same ceremony. "Her instincts are wicked sharp."

Celebs at the 2018 Stagecoach Festival

As Wilson prepares for her big performance at the Stagecoach Music Festival later tonight in Indio, Calif., we are sure Hanks will go all out to support her.

Until then, let's take a look at just some of the many moments where Hanks reminded the world just who has his heart.

Rita Wilson, Tom Hanks

Ron Galella/WireImage

A Night to Remember

The duo was all smiles as they arrived on the red carpet of My Big Fat Greek Wedding, in which Rita Wilson served as an executive producer. 

Rita Wilson, Tom Hanks

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Love Story

The Forest Gump star made sure he was on the red carpet to support his wife's film My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2, in which she also served as executive producer. 

Rita Wilson, Tom Hanks

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for 54 Below

All Smiles!

What a cheerleader! Tom Hanks held Rita Wilson close following her performance at 54 Below in New York City. 

Rita Wilson, Tom Hanks

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Mamma Mia!

Tom Hanks accompanied his wife on the red carpet of Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, in which Rita Wilson executive produced. 

Rita Wilson, Tom Hanks, Stand Up To Cancer

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Two Peas in a Pod

The couple looked fabulous as they attended the Hollywood Unites for the 5th Biennial Stand Up To Cancer event in Los Angeles, California. In a 2013 interview with Piers Morgan, Tom Hanks said, "When I met Rita, I thought 'Oh, this is what it's supposed to be like when you are married to someone. It's supposed to be this carefree and easy.'" 

Rita Wilson, Tom Hanks

Presley Ann/WireImage

A Walk to Remember

The coupe shared a look of love as Rita Wilson accepted her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. 

Rita Wilson, Tom Hanks

Ron Galella/WireImage

My Big Fat Greek Wedding

Of course the biggest day of their lives, it's safe to say Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks were each other's biggest fans they night they married in 1988. 

Be right back! We're putting Wilson's latest album Halfway to Home on repeat before her big gig in the desert tonight! 

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

