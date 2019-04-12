Gwyneth Paltrow, Kristen Stewart & More Stars Can’t Get Enough of Jamie Greenberg’s Beauty Service

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Fri., Apr. 12, 2019 5:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Makeup Artist Jamie Greenberg

When it comes to flawless-looking makeup, celebrities enlist none other than Jamie Greenberg. We're talking A-listers like Gwyneth Paltrow, Kristen Stewart, Kaley Cuoco, Elisabeth Moss, Busy Phillips, Maya Rudolph and more.

Known for creating enchanting eye makeup looks (just take one peek at her Instagram, and you'll see an array of dreamy shadows and perfectly flicked cat-eyes), Greenberg is sharing her love for beauty with the masses.

The celebrity makeup artist recently launched the Swag Bag, a service that includes an array of luxury products. From makeup to skin care to a "fun gift that's trending hard in Hollywood," there's a lil' something for everyone.

Making it more special, Greenberg personally curates each "swag bag" with at least five of her fave items, all full-sized. (Beauty lovers know that this is rare!)

Her first Swag Bag featured goodies from Dior, Stila Cosmetics, Jouer and more. Basically, if they're good enough for her to put on Paltrow's precious face, then you know you're getting the best of the best.

Read

Carrie Underwood Shares Makeup-Free Selfie After Workout

However, since all of the products are the crème de la crème of the beauty market, the Swag Bag costs a pretty penny. $69.95, to be exact.

Furthermore, there's currently a wait-list of over 2,000 people, according to a press release sent to E! News.

With that said, if you're curious to see what this month's bag looks like, you can watch Jamie show off the goodies on her website. 

There's everything from a Laura Mercier highlighting powder to a power-packed serum from Flora + Bast. And if you start getting FOMO (we'll be right there with you), the makeup artist will give away products and share special discount codes.

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Gwyneth Paltrow , Maya Rudolph , Kristen Stewart , Makeup , Beauty , Style Collective , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Yara Shahidi

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Demi Lovato, 2017 Grammys

Demi Lovato Is Ready For Spring After Getting a Major Hair Makeover

Coachella 2018, street style

See the Wild Style Trends Coachella Is Known For, From Flower Crowns to Bondage Fashion

Miranda Lambert, Academy Of Country Music Awards 2019

ACM Awards 2019 Best Beauty

Miranda Lambert, Academy Of Country Music Awards 2019

Best Beauty at ACM Awards 2019: See Miranda Lambert, Kacey Musgraves and More Winning Looks

"E! News" Asks People on the Street "Avengers" Questions

It's a BTS World Domination!

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.