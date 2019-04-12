See Tristan Thompson's Heartfelt Birthday Tribute to Daughter True

by Cydney Contreras | Fri., Apr. 12, 2019 1:12 PM
Tristan Thompson is giving birthday girl True Thompson a shout-out.
In honor of the 1-year-old's birthday, the Cleveland Cavaliers basketball player took to Instagram to share his joy in having True in his life. Alongside a series of adorable photos is the caption: "True-ly Perfect. My baby girl is one today. Man time goes by soo fast but i'm loving every minute of it. Can't wait for us to sit home all day and watch lion king and paw patrol lol."
It seems like Khloe Kardashian and Tristan have a weekend full of fun activities awaiting her. Khloe shared photos of the newly minted 1-year-old gleefully playing in a cloud of pink balloons on Friday, which is a great way to kick off one's birthday.
Plus, the tiny tyke has received a multitude of gifts like a trendy ensemble from Fendi and a diamond bracelet from one of her mom's friends. This doesn't even include the boxes upon boxes of baked goods that True and her family will likely be indulging on throughout the day.
And the celebrations are only beginning! Being a member of the Kardashian family comes with its perks, including lavish birthday parties that everynew
one wants to go to. This weekend will likely see a bash that is a 1-year-old's dreams come true.
Plus, the entire family with gather to celebrate Khloe's only child, like Kanye West, aunt Kim Kardashian and auntie Kylie Jenner, who all gave the little one a shout-out on their Instagrams.
My baby True. Happy 1st Birthday!!! You are so special. I couldn’t have dreamed of a better best friend for you than your cousin Chi ✨ Seeing how close you are is exactly how mom & I are and so we know how much fun you guys are going to have! I will always be here for you my sweet baby True- Auntie Kiki
Presents, sweet treats and people who love you... what more could a girl ask for?
Happy birthday, True!
Keeping Up With the Kardashians will return with a brand new episode Sunday, Apr. 21 at 9 p.m., only on E!
