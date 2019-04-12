See Tristan Thompson's Heartfelt Birthday Tribute to Daughter True

Tristan Thompson is giving birthday girl True Thompson a shout-out.

In honor of the 1-year-old's birthday, the Cleveland Cavaliers basketball player took to Instagram to share his joy in having True in his life. Alongside a series of adorable photos is the caption: "True-ly Perfect. My baby girl is one today. Man time goes by soo fast but i'm loving every minute of it. Can't wait for us to sit home all day and watch lion king and paw patrol lol."

It seems like Khloe Kardashian and Tristan have a weekend full of fun activities awaiting her. Khloe shared photos of the newly minted 1-year-old gleefully playing in a cloud of pink balloons on Friday, which is a great way to kick off one's birthday.

Plus, the tiny tyke has received a multitude of gifts like a trendy ensemble from Fendi and a diamond bracelet from one of her mom's friends. This doesn't even include the boxes upon boxes of baked goods that True and her family will likely be indulging on throughout the day.