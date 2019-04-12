For Janelle Monáe, coming out was far from easy. In her words to Lizzo, "I was terrified."

Last year, the 8-time Grammy nominee publicly addressed her sexual orientation for the first time, identifying as "a queer black woman in America" in an interview with Rolling Stone. Now, in a published chat with the fellow performer, the triple threat opened up about discovering her sexuality and discussing it with the world.

"It's been a journey. For me, sexuality and sexual identity and fluidity is a journey. It's not a destination," she told Lizzo in an interview for them, Condé Nast's LGBTQ+ brand. "I've discovered so much about myself over the years as I've evolved and grown and spent time with myself and loved ones. That's the exciting thing—always finding out new things about who you are. And that's what I love about life. It takes us on journeys that not even we ourselves sometimes are prepared for. You just adapt to where you are and how you've evolved as a free thinking person."