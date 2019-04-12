Instagram
Justin Bieber is giving his fans an update on his health.
In late March, the 25-year-old "Boyfriend" singer opened up about the "deep-rooted issues" he's working on. In a message to his fans, Bieber explained that he has to focus on his health before he can make his musical comeback.
"So I read a lot of messages saying you want an album," he wrote. "I've toured my whole teenage life, and early 20s, I realized and as you guys probably saw I was unhappy last tour and I don't deserve that and you don't deserve that, you pay money to come and have a lively energetic fun light concert and I was unable emotionally to give you that near the end of the tour."
"I have been looking, seeking, trial and error as most of us do, I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don't fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be," the singer, who tied the knot with Hailey Bieber in September, continued. "Music is very important to me but Nothing comes before my family and my health."
The following week, Bieber returned to Instagram to share a selfie from his therapy session, telling his fans, "It's cool to have a healthy mind and healthy emotions."
On Friday, April 12, the "Love Yourself" artist took to his Instagram Story to give his fans an update on his journey. Along with a selfie, Bieber wrote, "Getting better everyday..bouncing back..I will never stop fighting."
Bieber added that this has been the "most challenging season" of his life.
This post from the singer comes two months after a source told E! News that Bieber is "batting depression and he's been having a difficult time." The insider added that Bieber "really wants to get better" and "has been seeking all the help he can get."