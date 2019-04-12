Is 13 Going on 30 getting a sequel?

Later this month, the beloved Jennifer Garner movie will be celebrating its 15th anniversary. While the film was released in 2004, the romantic comedy has continued to grow in popularity over the years. Ariana Grande even did a tribute to the film in her "Thank U, Next" music video in late 2018. So, will we ever see Jenna Rink back on the big screen? According to Garner, that is unlikely.

While appearing on Good Morning America on Friday, the 46-year-old star was asked about a possible movie sequel...and she had a pretty hilarious response.