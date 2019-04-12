by Chris Harnick | Fri., Apr. 12, 2019 10:02 AM
She's back! Veronica Mars, starring Kristen Bell, returns to life with a new eight-part miniseries on July 26.
"Spring break in Neptune. That means drunks, derelicts, flashers, frat boys, sorority vomit, pickpockets, bottomless drinks and topless dancers, street scum and beach bums. And that's just the walk to my car. Fortunately, I'm good to go," Veronica Mars (Bell) says in the teaser released by Hulu.
Veronica Mars aired for three season on the UPN and The CW between 2004-2007. The character was brought back on the big screen in 2014's Veronica Mars, a partially fan-funded movie. The miniseries takes place after the movie.
The new limited series is focused on the murders of spring breakers in Neptue, which has a bad effect on the town's tourist industry. Mars Investigations is hired by the parents of a victim, and Veronica Mars is once again in the middle of a mystery that involves the haves and the have nots.
Bell previously warned the new season would be controversial.
"This will be a controversial season. Let me just say that," Bell told E!'s Erin Lim. "I am excited for people to watch and I am also probably going to stay off the internet once it airs…There's some stuff that happens that people will have strong feelings about."
No word on whether Hulu will release episodes all at once or on a weekly basis.
Veronica Mars returns Friday, July 26 on Hulu.
