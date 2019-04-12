Obsess Over Every Game of Thrones Final Season Photo

by Chris Harnick | Fri., Apr. 12, 2019 7:00 AM

The final season of Game of Thrones is coming, but you knew that because 1. The stars have been everywhere 2. We've told you it's coming 3. You've had a variety of reminders and calendar alerts set for weeks.

And like any good Game of Thrones fan, you're remaining spoiler-free, but not averse to theorizing about what's to come in the eighth and final season. Consisting of just six episodes, there's a lot to get through before Jon Snow, Sansa Stark, Cersei Lannister and the rest of the Game of Thrones crew sign off.

HBO has only released the briefest of glimpses of what's to come, but they did release a bevy of photos.

Photos

Game of Thrones: A Guide to What All of the Major Players Are Up To

In the photos below, try and deduce what's happening to your favorite characters. The pictures range in everything from scowling faces to worried faces to faces with sly smiles. What does it all mean? Find out on Sunday, April 14.

Game of Thrones

HBO

Brienne

Gwendoline Christie as Brienne of Tarth.

Game of Thrones

HBO

Jon

Kit Harington as Jon Snow.

Game of Thrones

HBO

Jon

Kit Harington as Jon Snow.

Game of Thrones

HBO

Daenerys

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen.

Game of Thrones

HBO

Brienne

Gwendoline Christie as Brienne of Tarth.

Game of Thrones

HBO

Tyrion

Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister.

Game of Thrones

HBO

Jorah and Daenerys

Iain Glen as Jorah Mormont with Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen.

Game of Thrones

HBO

Bran

Isaac Hempstead-Wright as Bran Stark.

Game of Thrones

HBO

Bran

Isaac Hempstead-Wright as Bran Stark.

Game of Thrones

HBO

Daenerys

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen.

Game of Thrones

HBO

Jorah

Iain Glen as Jorah Mormont.

Game of Thrones

HBO

Sansa

Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark (enjoying a bread bowl?).

Game of Thrones

HBO

Daenerys

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen.

Game of Thrones

HBO

Daenerys

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen.

Game of Thrones

HBO

Sansa

Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark with a cameo by Daniel Portman as Podrick Payne.

Game of Thrones

HBO

Cersei

Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister.

Game of Thrones

Helen Sloan/HBO

Bran

Isaac Hempstead-Wright as Bran Stark.

Game of Thrones

Helen Sloan/HBO

Samwell

John Bradley as Samwell Tarly.

Game of Thrones

Helen Sloan/HBO

Cersei

Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister.

Game of Thrones

Helen Sloan/HBO

Tyrion

Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister.

Game of Thrones

Helen Sloan/HBO

Cersei

Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister.

Game of Thrones

Helen Sloan/HBO

Jon Snow

Kit Harington as Jon Snow.

Game of Thrones

Helen Sloan/HBO

Davos

 Liam Cunningham is Davos Seaworth.

Game of Thrones

Helen Sloan/HBO

Jaime

 Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister.

Game of Thrones

Helen Sloan/HBO

Arya

Maisie Williams as Arya STark.

Game of Thrones

Helen Sloan/HBO

Daenerys Targaryen

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen.

Game of Thrones

Helen Sloan/HBO

Sansa

Sophie Turner returns as Sansa Stark.

Game of Thrones

Helen Sloan/HBO

Brienne

Gwendoline Christie is Brienne of Tarth.

Game of Thrones

Helen Sloan/HBO

Varys

Conleth Hill returns as Varys.

Game of Thrones returns Sunday, April 14 at 9 p.m. on HBO. The first episode is roughly an hour long, but running lengths change throughout the season.

