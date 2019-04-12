BTS Drops New Album and Music Video Featuring Halsey: Listen Here

BTS is kicking off the weekend with a brand-new album.

The K-Pop group dropped Map of the Soul: Persona on Friday, and it features some pretty epic collaborations.

For instance, Halsey worked on one of the seven tracks called "Boy With Luv." Not only can fans listen to it on the new album, but they can also watch the corresponding music video, which dropped Friday.

"I'm so glad to see everyone excited + talking about #BoyWithLuv!" she tweeted on Thursday. "All your ???s will be answered when it's here! ARMY thank you for embracing this collab + remember your boys love you + always want to make you happy. And as for my crew I can't wait for you to see this side of me! This has been a historic opportunity and we've had a blast."

However, she's not the only star to team up with Jimin, V: The Series, Jin, Jungkook, Suga, J-Hope, and RM. Ed Sheeran also worked with the group to write "Make It Right."

"This is the first K pop song I've had the honor of helping write," he wrote on Instagram. "Check out the rest of the project too. Well done @bts.bighitofficial."