Demi Lovato Is Ready For Spring After Getting a Major Hair Makeover

"New hair, who dis?"

Demi Lovato is saying goodbye to her long locks and hello to a chic new 'do. The "Confident" singer is hopping on the "short hair, don't care" train, as she's chopped off her long tresses.

The 26-year-old star not only debuts a spring-ready lob, but a much darker color as well.

It seems her shoulder-length cut marks a fresh start, and it's apparently something that complements her mood and energy, according to her stylist.

"Demi has been feeling great and wanted something to represent that," Amber Maynard Bolt, the master stylist at Nine Zero One Salon says of Lovato's new 'do in a press release. "She's been wearing extensions and growing her hair out for a while so this was a nice change up."

Of course, Maynard Bolt points out that the "Give Your Heart a Break" songstress still looks "classic and beautiful" with her major hair transformation.