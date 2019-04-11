Justin Bieber Gears Up for Coachella 2019 With Must-See Kendall Jenner Throwback

Justin Bieberis taking a trip down memory line right in time for Coachella 2019

One day before the highly-anticipated music and arts festival kicks off in the Southern California desert, the pop star took to Instagram with an epic throwback from his Coachella experience in 2015. That year the Biebs attended the event with none other than Kendall Jenner, who he at the time was rumored to be romancing!

"Coachella better be this good this year," he captioned the snapshot taken within the festival grounds.

Four years later, it's pretty ironic to note that Justin's wife and Kendall's BFF, Hailey Bieber (then a Baldwin), also partied at Coachella with the pair. 

She even commented on her beau's post, "this pic gets me every time."

Photos

Kylie Jenner's Coachella Appearances

The 25-year-old has become a tried and true Coachella vet, most recently attending last year's festivities. There he went viral for his Leonardo DiCaprio-inspired dance moves and selfie with "Yodel Kid" Mason Ramsey

Kendall Jenner, Justin Bieber, Coachella, Instagram

Instagram

As for Kenny, she's yet to miss a Coachella since 2014. 

Here's hoping Kendall and Justin get an opportunity to recreate their Kodak moment sometime this weekend! 

Keeping Up With the Kardashians will return with a brand new episode Sunday, Apr. 21 at 9 p.m., only on E!

