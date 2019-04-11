Justin Bieberis taking a trip down memory line right in time for Coachella 2019.

One day before the highly-anticipated music and arts festival kicks off in the Southern California desert, the pop star took to Instagram with an epic throwback from his Coachella experience in 2015. That year the Biebs attended the event with none other than Kendall Jenner, who he at the time was rumored to be romancing!

"Coachella better be this good this year," he captioned the snapshot taken within the festival grounds.

Four years later, it's pretty ironic to note that Justin's wife and Kendall's BFF, Hailey Bieber (then a Baldwin), also partied at Coachella with the pair.

She even commented on her beau's post, "this pic gets me every time."