How to Master Your Sunday Brunch Table

by Taylor Stephan | Fri., Apr. 12, 2019 3:30 AM
It doesn't matter who you are, everyone loves a Sunday Brunch situation.
There's nothing more fun than getting together with the people you love most and eating, drinking and just enjoying each other's company. Most of the time this is done at a restaurant, but you can also do it at home. And with the weather warming up, you have the option to throw a beautiful brunch indoors or out. Either way, you're going to need a few things to beautify it and make a worthwhile experience for your favorites.
Wondering what you'll want to set the scene? We've got you with this list!
A pop of red on your dinnerware is a welcome spring touch.
Stemless wine glasses in a pretty pink are a must.
Make sure the drink of choice is flowing with this chic dispenser.
SHOP NOW:
$35.05 $21 at Joss and Main
Article continues below
Every brunch table needs a beautiful centerpiece. Period.
If you're going to be serving a signature cocktail, make sure you have some goblets handy.
We can't think of a better way to serve your hors d'oeuvres than in this cute tray.
Article continues below
Cloth napkins are one super easy way to elevate your party.
We can totally see ourselves serving dessert in these glass bowls.
Throw some ice in here and add some beverages!
SHOP NOW:
$187 $45 at Joss and Main
Article continues below
Pink is the color of the season, so why not bring it into your place settings?
Bring the party outdoors with this fun picnic table.
These pastel plates are good for passed apps before the actual brunch.
Article continues below
A fresh set of silverware will go a long way with your guests.
Add a gourmet touch to any main dish with this infused salt collection.
Serve up literally anything on these fancy trays.
Article continues below
Add some love to your tablescape with these spring floral arrangements.
Welcome your guests with a drink from this matching beverage set.
This girly dinnerware set has ladies who lunch written all over it.
Article continues below
If your outdoor patio furniture needs an upgrade, might we suggest this trendy palm print?
Shade is always a smart idea when dining outdoors.
Whether you bake a cake or are serving cookies this cake stand is our favorite way to display sweet treats.
Article continues below
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?