Disney+ is turning a recent beloved romcom into a brand new TV series!

Love, Simon premiered to rave reviews last year, and now Disney is taking the sequel to the 20th Century Fox film in a bit of a different direction with a series on its new streaming service, per THR. The movie will have an all new cast, and will be based on the sequel to the book the first movie was based on. Greg Berlanti, who directed the movie, will also not be involved, due to his overall deal at Warner Bros.

However, screenwriters Elizabeth Berger and Isaac Aptaker, who are also the showrunners on This Is Us, will return to run the series.

The film was based on the book Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda by Becky Albertalli, and the second book is called Leah on the Offbeat.