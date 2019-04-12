Festival Season Is Here! Which 2019 Coachella Performance Are You Heading to the Desert to See?

  • By
    &

by Johnni Macke | Fri., Apr. 12, 2019 7:23 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Ariana Grande, The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

The time is now...festival season is upon us!

Today kicks off this year's back-to-back weekends of Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California and we are so pumped.

As festival goers pack up their flower crowns and dye their hair exotic colors before heading out to the desert we're over here daydreaming about the killer lineup that lucky concert attendees will be seeing live.

For those of you not heading out to dance your heart out in the desert this year, don't worry you can watch the three-day festival (which happens on two different weekends) on the official YouTube station, so yay!

Now that you know where you'll be watching this epic super concert, the real question is who are you most excited to see perform? Will it be Ariana Grande? What about Childish Gambino or H.E.R.

Perhaps you're more into Diplo and Zedd?!

Read

You'll Never Believe What Coachella Looked Like 10 Years Ago

Seriously there are so many cool acts taking the stage this weekend that we can't pick a favorite.

Country fans are getting a little shout out with Kacey Musgraves, while actor Idris Elba is bringing something even more fresh during his set that we are so ready for.

Plus, there's BlackPink, Ella Mai, Janelle Monáe and more fierce woman scheduled to perform and we're all about it.

As you get ready to rock out this weekend, don't forget to vote for the performance you're most excited for below.

Cheers to a weekend full of dirt, drinks and lots of great music!

Coachella 2019 Performers Poll
Which act are you looking forward to seeing most at Coachella 2019?
22.9%
4.2%
14.6%
14.6%
2.1%
0.0%
0.0%
2.1%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
2.1%
4.2%
10.4%
8.3%
2.1%
0.0%
8.3%
4.2%
  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , E! Shows , Top Stories , Music , Coachella , 2019 Coachella , Festivals , Apple News , Ariana Grande , Donald Glover

Trending Stories

Latest News
Lauren Conrad

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Game of Thrones Stark Family

Long Live the House of Stark! Eight Seasons Later, Which Game of Thrones Stark Family Member Is Your Favorite?

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

True Thompson's Cutest Photos

Jessie James Decker, Forrest Decker

Birthday Girl Jessie James Decker Has the Cutest Family Ever & There Are Pictures to Prove It!

Busy Philipps, Busy Tonight, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

OMG! Did Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Really Tell Busy Philipps How Game of Thrones Ends?!

Dr. Drew Wants to Know What's Going on in Tyler Henry's Head

True Thompson

Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True Thompson Is Officially One! See Her Cutest Pics From Her First Year

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.