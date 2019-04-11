NCIS Renewed for Season 17 at CBS

CBS
by Lauren Piester | Thu., Apr. 11, 2019 12:19 PM
CBS
Its characters may come and go, but NCIS is forever.
CBS has renewed the top-rated drama for a 17th season, which will premiere this fall. The show currently averages 16 million viewers an episode, making it the highest-rated drama and second-highest rated series overall.
"NCIS has been a global juggernaut for almost two decades," said Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment in a statement. "Its viewers are clearly the most loyal of any drama on television. They are passionate about the characters, the plot lines, and the storytelling. We owe a huge debt of gratitude to the gifted production team, and the cast, led by the extraordinary Mark Harmon. We are delighted that the show will remain a lynchpin of the CBS schedule this coming season."
With The Big Bang Theory, which CBS declares as TV's highest-rated series, in its final season, CBS has already renewed Young Sheldon, Mom, Criminal Minds, FBI, God Friended Me, The Neighborhood, and Magnum P.I. for the 2019/2020 season. You can keep up with all the shows that have been renewed or canceled with our fully updated gallery.
On next week's episode of NCIS, human remains are found at a construction site that lead the team to investigate the death of a Marine major on 9/11, while Gibbs (Mark Harmon) finds he has a personal history with the victim.
NCIS also stars Sean Murray, Emily Wickersham, Wilmer Valderrama, Maria Bello, Brian Dietzen, and Diona Reasonover.
NCIS airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on CBS.
