NCIS Renewed for Season 17 at CBS

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Thu., Apr. 11, 2019 12:19 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
NCIS

CBS

Its characters may come and go, but NCIS is forever. 

CBS has renewed the top-rated drama for a 17th season, which will premiere this fall. The show currently averages 16 million viewers an episode, making it the highest-rated drama and second-highest rated series overall. 

"NCIS has been a global juggernaut for almost two decades," said Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment in a statement. "Its viewers are clearly the most loyal of any drama on television. They are passionate about the characters, the plot lines, and the storytelling. We owe a huge debt of gratitude to the gifted production team, and the cast, led by the extraordinary Mark Harmon. We are delighted that the show will remain a lynchpin of the CBS schedule this coming season."

Photos

Renewed or Canceled: TV Show Fates Revealed

With The Big Bang Theory, which CBS declares as TV's highest-rated series, in its final season, CBS has already renewed Young Sheldon, Mom, Criminal Minds, FBI, God Friended Me, The Neighborhood, and Magnum P.I. for the 2019/2020 season. You can keep up with all the shows that have been renewed or canceled with our fully updated gallery

On next week's episode of NCIS, human remains are found at a construction site that lead the team to investigate the death of a Marine major on 9/11, while Gibbs (Mark Harmon) finds he has a personal history with the victim. 

NCIS also stars Sean MurrayEmily WickershamWilmer ValderramaMaria BelloBrian Dietzen, and Diona Reasonover

NCIS airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on CBS. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ NCIS , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment

Trending Stories

Latest News
Jennifer Garner

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Renewed or Canceled: TV Show Fates Revealed

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

This Is How NeNe Leakes Would Shake Up The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Elizabeth Vargas Takes on JonBenet Ramsey's Killer

Lisa Whelchel Reveals "Facts of Life" Reboot Must-Haves

Hannah Brown, Colton Underwood

How Colton Underwood Really Feels About Hannah Brown Being the Next Bachelorette

Emmy Rossum

Life After Shameless: Emmy Rossum's New TV Gig Revealed

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.