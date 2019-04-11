by Corinne Heller | Thu., Apr. 11, 2019 1:12 PM
Break out those flower crowns, it's Coachella time!
The 2019 music and arts festival returns to Indio, California for two consecutive weekends, starting on Friday. Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino, and Tame Impala are the headliners.
The annual event will also feature performances from the likes of Kacey Musgraves, Weezer, Janelle Monáe, Diplo, and The 1975, and on Easter Sunday, April 21, Kanye West is bringing his spiritual Sunday Service to the festival grounds.
Also during Coachella, Childish Gambino and Rihanna's new film Guava Island will premiere on the Coachella YouTube page, which will also feature live streams of the stage performances.
Check out the full lineup for Coachella 2019, which is identical throughout both weekends—April 12-14 and April 19-21. If you're not one of the some 126,000 people attending, find out how and when to watch the performances online.
Coachella 2019 Weekend 1 (all times P.T.—local time):
Friday, April 12:
Main Coachella Stage:
Los Tucanes de Tijuana: 3:20-4:05 p.m.
Mon Laferte: 4:35-5:20 p.m.
Kacey Musgraves: 5:50-6:40 p.m.
Anderson .Paak & the Free Nationals: 7:05-7:55 p.m.
The 1975: 8:25-9:20 p.m.
Janelle Monáe: 9:50-10:40 p.m.
Childish Gambino: 11:25 p.m.
Gobi Stage:
Let's Eat Grandma: 2:00-2:40 p.m.
Hurray for the Riff Raff: 3:05-3:45 p.m.
Beach Fossils: 4:10-4:55 p.m.
Calypso Rose: 5:25-6:15 p.m.
dvsn: 6:40-7:25
Polo & Pan (8:00-8:50 p.m.
Khruangbin: 9:20-10:10 p.m.
Yves Tumor: 12:00 a.m.
Mojave Stage:
Vikki Acuna: 2:00-2:40 p.m.
Yellow Days: 3:05-3:50 p.m.
King Princess: 4:15-5:00 p.m.
SG Lewis: 5:25-6:10 p.m.
Tierra Whack (6:35-7:20 p.m.
Rosalía: 7:50-8:40 p.m.
SOPHIE: 9:10-10 p.m.
Nina Kraviz: 10:30-11:30 p.m.
Sahara Stage:
Loboman: 12:25-1:25 p.m.
Murda Child: 1:30-2:15 p.m.
Anna Lunoe: 2:40-3:30 p.m.
Jauz: 3:50-4:45 p.m.
FISHER: 5:00-6:00 p.m.
Jaden Smith: 6:25-7:15 p.m.
BLACKPINK: 8-9 p.m.
Diplo: 9:30-10:30 p.m.
Nora En Pure: 10:55-11:45 p.m.
Kayzo: 12:05 a.m.
Sonora Stage:
COOL ERA: 12:00-2:05 p.m.
Tomasa del Real: 2:05-2:35 p.m.
Las Robertas: 2:55-3:25 p.m.
Turnstile: 3:45-4:15 p.m.
RAT BOY: 4:35-5:10 p.m.
Kero Kero Bonito: 5:35-6:10 p.m.
Still Woozy: 6:30-7:10 p.m.
The Frights: 7:30-8:10
U.S. Girls: 8:35-9:10 p.m.
Yuma Stage:
Dave P (12:00-12:45 p.m.
Blond:ish: 12:45-1:45 p.m.
Ross From Friends: 1:45-3:00 p.m.
Walker & Royce: 3:00-4:15 p.m.
CamelPhat: 4:15-5:30 p.m.
Amelie Lens: 5:30-6:45 p.m.
Kölsch: 6:45-8:15 p.m.
Chris Lake: 8:15-9:30 p.m.
Nicole Moudaber: 9:30-11:00 p.m.
Hot Since 82/Lauren Lane/Nic Fanciulli: 11:00 p.m.
Outdoor Theatre:
Jimbo Jenkins: 3:00-3:40 p.m.
88Glam: 4:00-4:40 p.m.
JPEGMAFIA: 5:00-5:40 p.m.
Gorgon City: 6:10-7:10 p.m.
Ella Mai: 7:40-8:20 p.m.
Rüfüs Du Sol: 8:50-9:55 p.m.
DJ Snake: 10:35 p.m.
Saturday, April 13:
Main Coachella Stage:
Gabe Real: 1:50-2:30 p.m.
ARIZONA: 2:45-3:25 p.m.
Mr Eazi: 3:50-4:30 p.m.
Sabrina Claudio: 4:55-5:40 p.m.
Bazzi: 6:05-6:45 p.m.
J Balvin: 7:15-8:05 p.m.
Weezer: 8:35-9:35 p.m.
Tame Impala: 10:35 p.m.
Gobi Stage:
CPTN KIRK: 12:45-1:25 p.m.
Jambinai: 1:35-2:20 p.m.
Steady Holiday: 2:45-3:25 p.m.
SALES: 3:50-4:35 p.m.
JAIN: 5:00-5:45 p.m.
SiR: 6:10-6:55 p.m.
Maggie Rogers: 7:20-8:10 p.m
Smino: 8:35-9:20 p.m.
Parcels: 9:45-10:30 p.m.
Little Simz: 11:00 p.m.
Mojave Stage:
Yeti Out: 12:00-12:30 p.m.
CHON: 12:40-1:10 p.m.
Wallows: 1:30-2:15 p.m.
serpentwithfeet: 2:40-3:25 p.m.
FKJ: 3:50-4:40 p.m.
Soulection: 5:05-5:55 p.m.
Virgil Abloh: 6:20-7:10 p.m.
Four Tet: 7:35-8:35 p.m.
Aphex Twin: 9:05-10:35 p.m.
Sahara Stage:
John Beaver + DJ Durty: 12:25-1:25 p.m.
BearTraxx b2b Special Guest: 1:35-2:20 p.m.
Ookay: 2:45-3:30 p.m.
Murda Beatz: 3:50-4:35 p.m.
Sheck Wes: 4:45-5:40 p.m.
CloZee: 6:05-6:55 p.m.
Gryffin: 7:20-8:20 p.m.
Juice WRLD: 8:45-9:35 p.m.
Wiz Khalifa: 10:05-10:55 p.m.
Kid Cudi: 11:55 p.m.
Sonora Stage:
Jim Smith: 12:00-1:00 p.m.
The Read Pears: 1:00-1:30 p.m.
The Messthetics: 1:50-2:25 p.m.
Javiera Mena: 2:45-3:20 p.m.
shame: 3:40-4:15 p.m.
Hop Along: 4:35-5:10 p.m.
Turnover: 5:50-6:25 p.m.
The Garden: 6:45-7:20 p.m.
Superorganism: 7:40-8:25 p.m.
Yuma Stage:
Heidi Lawden: 12:00-12:45 p.m.
Aogria: 12:45-2:00 p.m.
Lee Burridge: 2:00-3:15 p.m.
Adriatique: 3:15-4:30 p.m.
Âme: 4:30-6:00 p.m.
Deep Dish: 6:00-7:30 p.m.
Tale of Us: 7:30-9:00 p.m.
Idris Elba: 9:00-11:00 p.m.
Stephan Bodzin: 11:00 p.m.
Outdoor Theatre:
Nostradahm: 2:05-2:35 p.m.
Ty Segall & White Fence: 2:45-3:35 p.m.
The Interrupters: 4:00-4:45 p.m.
Mac DeMarco: 5:10-6:00 p.m.
Bob Moses: 6:25-7:15 p.m
Christine and the Queens: 7:45-8:45 p.m.
Billie Eilish: 9:35-10:40 p.m.
Bassnectar: 12:05 a.m.
Sunday, April 14:
Main Coachella Stage:
Alf Alpha: 2:15-2:55 p.m.
Burna Boy: 3:05-3:50 p.m.
Pusha-T: 4:15-5:05 p.m.
Bad Bunny: 5:40-6:30 p.m.
Zedd: 7:10-8:00 p.m.
Khalid: 8:35-9:30 p.m.
Ariana Grande: 10:30 p.m.
Gobi Stage:
Record Safari: 1:45-2:25 p.m.
Emily King: 2:35-3:15 p.m.
boy pablo: 3:40-4:25 p.m.
Alice Merton: 4:50-5:35 p.m.
Dermot Kennedy: 6:00-6:50 p.m.
070 Shake: 7:15-7:50 p.m.
Perfume: 8:20-9:10 p.m.
Jon Hopkins: 9:35-10:35 p.m.
Mojave Stage:
Ericalandia: 1:40-2:20 p.m.
Mansionar: 2:30-3:10 p.m.
Rico Nasty: 3:30-4:10 p.m.
Dennis Lloyd: 4:35-5:20 p.m.
Lizzo: 5:45-6:30 p.m.
Clairo: 6:55-7:40 p.m.
SOFI TUKKER: 8:05-8:55 p.m.
CHVRCHES: 9:30-10:20 p.m.
Kaytranada: 10:55 p.m.
Sahara Stage:
R3LL: 1:50-2:50 p.m.
Shallou: 3:00-4:00 p.m.
SOB X RBE: 4:20-5:20 p.m.
Playboi Carti: 5:45-6:35 p.m.
YG: 7:00-7:50 p.m.
Gucci Gang: 8:15-9:05 p.m.
Dillon Francis: 9:35-10:35 p.m.
NGHTMRE: 11:00 p.m.
Sonora Stage:
Mr. 5y10: 12:00-1:10 p.m.
Easy Life: 1:10-1:40 p.m.
Razorbumps: 2:00-2:30 p.m.
Cola Boyy: 2:50-3:20 p.m.
Iceage: 3:45-4:20 p.m.
Men I Trust: 4:40-5:15 p.m.
Soccer Mommy: 5:35-6:15 p.m.
HYUKOH: 6:35-7:20 p.m.
Ocho Ojos: 7:40-8:15 p.m.
Yuma Stage:
Tara Brooks: 12:00-1:00 p.m.
Jan Blomqvist: 1:00-2:00 p.m.
Patrice Bäumel: 2:00-3:00 p.m.
Yotto: 3:00-4:15 p.m.
Dusky: 4:15-5:30 p.m.
Charlotte de Witte: 5:30-7:00 p.m.
Nocturnal Sunshine: 7:00-8:30 p.m.
Guy Gerber: 8:30-10:00 p.m.
Cirez D: 10:00 p.m.
Outdoor Theatre:
Tiffany Tyson: 2:55-3:35 p.m.
Social House: 3:45-4:30 p.m.
Unknown Mortal Orchestra: 4:55-5:45 p.m.
Blood Orange: 6:10-7:00 p.m.
Gesaffelstein: 7:45-8:45 p.m.
H.E.R.: 9:30-10:20 p.m.
You can watch the performances of 73 artists and bands on Coachella's official YouTube page. Here is a schedule of the live streams (all times E.T.)
Friday, April 12:
Channel 1:
JPEGMAFIA: 8:10 p.m.
Kacey Musgraves: 8:55 p.m.
Jaden Smith: 9:45 p.m.
BLACKPINK: 11:30 p.m.
The 1975: 12:35 a.m.
Janelle Monáe: 1:30 a.m.
Childish Gambino: 2:25 a.m.
Channel 2:
Hurray for the Riff Raff: 7:15 p.m.
Mon Laferte: 8:40 p.m.
Gorgon City: 9:25 p.m.
Tierra Whack: 10:25 p.m.
Rüfüs Du Sol: 12:00 a.m.
Charlotte Gainsbourg: 2:15 a.m.
DJ Snake: 3:00 a.m.
Channel 3:
Los Tucanes De Tijuana: 7:15 p.m.
Juaz: 7:40 p.m.
SG Lewis: 8:45 p.m.
Calypso Rose: 9:30 p.m.
DVSN: 10:20 p.m.
Polo & Pan: 11:05 p.m.
Khruangbin: 12:30 a.m.
Nora En Pure: 2:30 a.m.
Kayzo: 3:05 a.m.
Saturday, April 13:
Channel 1:
Arizona: 7:15 p.m.
Guava Island, A Childish Gambino Film: 8:00 p.m.
Bazzi: 10:05 p.m.
J Balvin: 10:50 p.m.
Weezer: 11:45 p.m.
Billie Eilish: 12:50 a.m.
Tame Impala: 2:00 a.m.
Bassnectar: 3:30 a.m.
Channel 2:
Wallows: 7:15 p.m.
Guava Island, A Childish Gambino Film: 8:00 p.m.
Mr. Eazi: 9:00 p.m.
Mac DeMarco: 9:40 p.m.
Sir: 10:30 p.m.
Virgil Abloh: 10:55 p.m.
Maggie Rogers: 11:25 p.m.
Christine and the Queens: 12:15 a.m.
Juice WRLD: 1:15 a.m.
Wiz Khalifa: 2:05 a.m.
Kid Cudi: 2:55 a.m.
Channel 3:
Jambinai: 7:15 p.m.
FKJ: 7:35 p.m.
Guava Island, A Childish Gambino Film: 8:00 p.m.
Steady Holiday: 9:00 p.m.
The Interrupters: 9:30 p.m.
Clozee: 10:15 p.m.
Bob Moses: 11:00 p.m.
Gryffin: 11:50 p.m.
Four Tet: 12:30 a.m.
Parcels: 1:30 a.m.
Smino: 2:15 a.m.
Little Simz: 3:00 a.m.
Sunday, April 14:
Channel 1:
Emily King: 7:15 p.m.
Pusha-T: 8:05 p.m.
Bad Bunny: 8:55 p.m.
Blood Orange: 9:50 p.m.
Ariana Grande: 1:35 a.m.
Channel 2:
Mansionair: 7:15 p.m.
Alice Merton: 8:00 p.m.
Unknown Mortal Orchestra: 8:55 p.m.
Dermot Kennedy: 9:50 p.m.
Lizzo: 10:40 p.m.
Sofi Tukker: 12:15 a.m.
Chvrches: 1:05 a.m.
Channel 3:
Burna Boy: 7:15 pm.
YG: 12:00 a.m.
Dillon Francis: 12:50 a.m.
NGHTMRE: 2:10 a.m.
