This Is How NeNe Leakes Would Shake Up The Real Housewives of Atlanta

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Apr. 11, 2019 11:44 AM

NeNe Leakes has made it no secret that she's not exactly on good terms with the majority of her The Real Housewives of Atlanta costars. So, how would she cast the show for the upcoming season 12?

"If I was the person that was casting, you know what I would do? I would take a peach from somebody that's holding one that don't need to hold one, that's super boring, and give it to somebody else. I would mix it up," NeNe told E! News. "Half of the girls would be gone because they're so boring, child."

All of the Shocking Real Housewives Exits in 2018

What about bringing former cast members back, like Phaedra Parks? "I'm not against anybody returning to this show. I've been on this show for a long time. I started this show, OK? I want this show to continue on for the next 10, 15, 20 years, OK? So, if they want to bring back anybody they want to bring back? Bring them back!...I'm going to still be here, so bring them back. Why would I leave? Bring any enemy you want to bring back, I'm fine."

In the video above, NeNe reveals her thoughts on Tamar Braxton joining The Real Housewives of Atlanta and said she's entertaining.

"She's not boring…she's got a lot to say, she's opinionated, I'd love to see her come. I welcome her with open arms, come to me Tamra!" NeNe said.

Click play on the video above to hear more from NeNe, including any of her Real Housewives of Atlanta regrets.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays, 8 p.m. on Bravo. Be sure to catch NeNe in How High 2 on April 20 on MTV.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

