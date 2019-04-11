Getty Images
by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Apr. 11, 2019 10:57 AM
Getty Images
Oh, the French tuck. It works every time!
There's no question that Hollywood can't get enough of the talented cast of Queer Eye. But do they actually use some of the advice they see on the Netflix series?
You better believe it!
When Oprah Winfrey attended the Women in the World summit this week in New York City, she couldn't help but compliment Brie Larson's look that was inspired by the one and only Tan France.
"Ran into @brielarson back stage at @womenintheworld," Oprah revealed on Instagram. "She was wearing the cutest outfit ever and gave me lessons in French Tuck-ing that @tanfrance had given her."
Tan saw the adorable video and couldn't hide his excitement for a few fabulous ladies following his style advice.
"OMFG!!! Now THIS is the best way to start the f--king day!" he shared on Instagram. "Now let's see if @oprah will let me French tuck her, IRL!!"
For those not up to date on the trends, forgive yourself. We're here to help. According to Tan, a French tuck is when you slightly tuck a portion of your shirt into your pants or skirt. It helps give off a laid-back feel while also making you look a bit taller. Bonus!
Ultimately, Tan still can't believe Oprah and Brie are aware of his fashion trend.
"I've watched at least 30 times in the last hour," he joked in the comments section. Queer Eye co-star Bobby Berk added, "Hahahaha AMAZING!!!!"
For even more tips from the Queer Eye crew, stream the series on Netflix now.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?