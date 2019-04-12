"The following is overnight. The career is not."

That's how Noah Centineo explained his seemingly overnight success to The Hollywood Reporter in November 2018. And while it may have seemed like the heartthrob came out of nowhere to become the internet boyfriend of the last year, beginning with the August drop of Netflix's runaway hit teen rom-com To All the Boys I've Loved Before (which was followed mere weeks later by the streaming service's second Centineo-starring film, Sierra Burgess Is a Loser), he's right.

Like most instant stars in Hollywood, there was nothing all that immediate about it. Not for the actor who took a one-liner role in a Disney Channel series and turned it into a recurring role at an age when most of his peers were merely worrying about passing their driver's exams. No, Centineo put in the work and, as he returns to Netflix a mere eight months after becoming one of its marquee stars with the April release of The Perfect Date, he's finally beginning to reap the rewards.

And he has his sister to thank for it all. In fact, we all do.