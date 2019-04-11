Nipsey Hussle is gone, but his legacy lives on in the lives and hearts he touched, including that of his beloved girlfriend.

Lauren London, the 34-year-old actress who dated the late rapper for years before his untimely death last month, paid tribute to him during a memorial held in Hussle's honor on Thursday at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

London, who gave birth to their son Kross in 2016, took the podium during the emotional celebration of life and began by asking the audience to bare with her. "Never was I prepared for anything like this," she said.