Steve-O's mom passed away almost two decades ago, but the wrongs she endured toward the end of her life still haunt him today.

In this clip from Thursday's season finale of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry, the clairvoyant connects with the reality TV veteran's late mother and manages to deliver a spot-on reading that shocks, intrigues and overwhelms his guest all at once.

"I'm trying to figure out what this is," says Tyler Henry, who's scribbling in his notepad while Dr. Drew Pinsky and neuro specialist Dr. Andrew Hill observe his brain function (he's wearing a cap covered in sensors that work to produce a visual "brain map" with the data it collects) on a monitor nearby.

Steve's reading actually takes place inside L.A.'s Peak Brain Institute, where the doctors have endeavored to observe what's going on in Tyler's mind—from a scientific standpoint—when he communicates with the other side. From the other room, Dr. Drew notes a change in the brain scan.