Colton Underwood is sharing his thoughts on the new star of The Bachelorette, Hannah Brown.

The Bachelor alum got to know the 23-year-old Alabama native when she appeared as a contestant on his season of the ABC reality series. While things didn't work between the duo, Colton has nothing but positive things to say about Hannah B.

On Thursday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, guest host and Bachelor Nation fan Mila Kunis asked Colton for his thoughts on Hannah.

"I think it's gonna be a fantastic season," Colton, who served as guest DJ on Thursday's episode, told Mila. "She is like unapologetically herself, she has no filter. And that makes for good TV and falling in love. I'm very excited."