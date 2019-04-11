How Colton Underwood Really Feels About Hannah Brown Being the Next Bachelorette

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Apr. 11, 2019 9:39 AM

Hannah Brown, Colton Underwood

Josh Vertucci via Getty Images

Colton Underwood is sharing his thoughts on the new star of The Bachelorette, Hannah Brown.

The Bachelor alum got to know the 23-year-old Alabama native when she appeared as a contestant on his season of the ABC reality series. While things didn't work between the duo, Colton has nothing but positive things to say about Hannah B.

On Thursday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, guest host and Bachelor Nation fan Mila Kunis asked Colton for his thoughts on Hannah. 

"I think it's gonna be a fantastic season," Colton, who served as guest DJ on Thursday's episode, told Mila. "She is like unapologetically herself, she has no filter. And that makes for good TV and falling in love. I'm very excited."

Bachelor Nation Reacts to Hannah B. as the New Bachelorette

Colton was joined on Ellen by girlfriend Cassie Randolph, who he infamously jumped a fence for during his Bachelor season.

"Cassie, what's your take on Hannah B?" Mila asked, adding that her husband, Ashton Kutcher, predicted Cassie would win Colton's season during the first episode. "But wait, what's your take on Hannah B?"

"I'm so excited to watch her, I think she's gonna do great," Cassie told Mila, who appeared unsatisfied with the couple's answers.

"Ugh! Both of you, stop it!" Mila joked.

Watch the video above to see Colton, Cassie and Mila talk all things Bachelor Nation! Plus, you can see more reactions to Hannah's new Bachelorette role in this gallery!

Season 15 of The Bachelorette premieres May 13 on ABC!

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

