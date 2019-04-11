YouTube
by Jess Cohen | Thu., Apr. 11, 2019 9:20 AM
YouTube
Kim Kardashian admits she's "kinda stressing" over the upcoming arrival of her and Kanye West's fourth child.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the Grammy winner are expecting a baby boy via a surrogate in May, but they're still working on their son's room, which has them a little on edge. Before their new bundle of joy arrives, the superstar couple is answering questions about their family in Kim's Vogue 73 Questions segment, released Thursday.
In the Vogue video, Kim, who covers the May issue of the magazine, takes cameras inside of the family's Hidden Hills home, which she describes as a "minimal monastery" created by Kanye and interior designer Axel Vervoordt. Along with her husband, Kim is joined by kids North West, 5, Saint West, 3, and Chicago West, 15 months, in the video.
When asked the best part about parenthood, Kim says it's when the children tell her "I love you." For Kanye, it's "the kids."
With the fourth baby on his way, Kim says that daughter North is excited because Saint will have someone to play with instead of her.
"I wanna play with Chicago, that's why," North tells Kim.
So what about baby names?
"Saint wants to name him Sainty too!" Kim says, adding that the new baby will "definitely not have another direction" for a name. "That is all for North. And actually, Anna [Wintour] had some influence in naming North because once she heard that rumor, she asked me and said that name was 'genius,' so that was helpful to me."
Watch the video above to find out Kanye's pet peeve, see sweet West family moments, and to get a tour of Kimye's home!
Keeping Up With the Kardashians will return with a brand new episode Sunday, Apr. 21 at 9 p.m., only on E!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?