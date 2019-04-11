Pamela Anderson Fires Back After Julian Assange's Arrest

"I am in shock.. I couldn't hear clearly what he said? He looks very bad. How could you Equador ? (Because he exposed you). How could you UK. ? Of course - you are America's bitch and you need a diversion from your idiotic Brexit bulls--t," the star tweeted.

The Playboy model continued, "And the USA ? This toxic coward of a President He needs to rally his base? - You are selfish and cruel. You have taken the entire world backwards. You are devils and liars and thieves. And you will ROTT And WE WILL RISE."