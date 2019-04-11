Selena Gomez is "feeling inspired and hopeful" ahead of We Day California.

The star-studded event just announced its lineup of attendees, including the "I Can't Get Enough" songstress, Joe Jonas, Natalie Portman, Meghan Trainor, Hailee Steinfeld, Mahershala Ali, Chance The Rapper, will.i.am and Bill Nye. Along with the attendees, Neil Patrick Harris will host the ceremony.

However, that's only scratching the surface. We Day California hints there's many more celebs set to attend the big event, which takes place at The Forum on April 25.

"Every year, We Day leaves me feeling inspired and hopeful," the 26-year-old "Fetish" star says in the event's press release. "The youth have an incredible, positive and passionate attitude for making real change in the world."

She continues, "I'm so proud to celebrate young people's year of social change and to remind them that together, we are an unstoppable movement dedicated to a brighter and better tomorrow."