by Lena Grossman | Wed., Apr. 10, 2019 8:39 PM
Teasing new music and potential tour dates is just the way the Jonas Brothers roll.
In an E! News exclusive clip, Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonasdish on their pretty big plans for the year as well as the impact their respective wives have on their music. The JoBros stopped by Radio Disney and chatted with Candice Huckeba on her show Candice On Air.
Candice first asked the trio, "When is the tour starting? Do you have any details you can share?"
Nick, in an expertly timed response, said, "You keep asking us these questions we can't answer."
Both he and Joe said they "definitely know" information about their tour, but they aren't sharing any details just yet.
"We'll tell you when the time's right," Nick said.
The time was right for one major detail, but not much else.
"We'll definitely tour this year at some point," the 26-year-old continued.
Candice then asked if their set list at their upcoming concerts will include "old songs as well?"
Joe chimed in, "Yeah, for sure. I don't think we have enough new songs to do a long show. But we have plenty of old ones."
The radio host said she thought they could probably "play Madison Square Garden for four hours" just based on their song collection from two albums.
(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Turner Sports)
"Well, that would be fun," Joe replied.
While the idea may be "fun," he has some thoughts about the specifics and logistics of that.
The DNCE front man added, "That's a long show. I wouldn't want to see anybody play for four hours."
Candice then changed the topic and asked how their wives and fiancée inspired their new music and music videos.
Kevin said Danielle Jonas, Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner inspire the content in "all ways."
"They're our champions. They're our support. To have that great aspect in your life, it just makes writing awesome songs about them and about the moments you have and share so much easier," Kevin continued. "It's pretty great."
These three special women played a central and extremely glamorous role in the music video for the Jonas Brothers' first song back, "Sucker." In it, the three couples roam around the grounds of a British castle and engage in activities such as fencing in the hallway and taking bubble baths in the garden because why not?
On April 5, they released their latest single "Cool." Its music video is a colorful homage to retro Miami.
Upon revealing that the band was officially back together, they said on The Elvis Duran Show that they had a ton of music—"30 to 40 songs recorded"—in the works.
So there you have it. The Jonas Brothers will be back on the road in the year
3000 2019.
Listen to their full interview on Radio Disney Friday, April 19.
