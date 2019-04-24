The Most Dramatic Billboard Latin Music Awards Looks of All Time

It's that time of year when Latin music's biggest and brightest stars flock to the most lit event of the spring, the 2019 Billboard Latin Music Awards.

With Bad Bunny, Karol G, Ozuna and CNCO set to perform at this year's awards ceremony, it's safe to say it's going to be a can't-miss show. And if El Conejo Malo's set is anything like his 2019 Coachella performance, then you know people will want to perrear (dance reggatón) as if they're in Puerto Rico. Same with Ozuna, who surprised festival-goers during DJ Snake's Coachella performance.

Along with the incredible lineup of performers at the Billboard Latin Music Awards, Gaby Espino will host the star-studded event on April 25 at The Venetian in Las Vegas.

But before all of the chart-topping musicians hit the red carpet with their flashy, ostentatious outfits, we're throwing it back and highlighting the most dramatic, over-the-top fashion looks to grace the legendary awards show.