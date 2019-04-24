The Most Dramatic Billboard Latin Music Awards Looks of All Time

Photo by Scott Gries/ImageDirect
It's that time of year when Latin music's biggest and brightest stars flock to the most lit event of the spring, the 2019 Billboard Latin Music Awards.
With Bad Bunny, Karol G, Ozuna and CNCO set to perform at this year's awards ceremony, it's safe to say it's going to be a can't-miss show. And if El Conejo Malo's set is anything like his 2019 Coachella performance, then you know people will want to perrear (dance reggatón) as if they're in Puerto Rico. Same with Ozuna, who surprised festival-goers during DJ Snake's Coachella performance.
Along with the incredible lineup of performers at the Billboard Latin Music Awards, Gaby Espino will host the star-studded event on April 25 at The Venetian in Las Vegas.
But before all of the chart-topping musicians hit the red carpet with their flashy, ostentatious outfits, we're throwing it back and highlighting the most dramatic, over-the-top fashion looks to grace the legendary awards show.
From Thalía's animal print outfit (she wore both leopard and snakeskin print!) to MDO's bright, pastel ensembles to Jennifer Lopez's illustrious black cut-out dress, we went down a rabbit hole and found it all.
Oh, what a time to be alive.
Without further ado, check out the wildest fashion looks to appear at the Billboard Latin Music Awards. It will most likely make you *gasp in Spanish* like the Soraya Montenegro meme.
(Photo by Sam Wasson/FilmMagic)
Bad Bunny
El Conejo Malo shines as bright as the flashing lights wearing a lustrous, embossed purple suit. Of course, his electrifying ensemble wouldn't be complete without his matching lavender sunnies.
ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP/Getty Images
Shakira
Coming off the heels of her first international tour, Pies Descalzos, the Colombian singer goes bold for the 1997 Billboard Latin Music Awards with an eclectic Medieval-esque outfit.
(Photo by Aaron Davidson/FilmMagic)
Jennifer Lopez
The "Medicine" songstress brings the heat to Florida with this extreme cut-out dress by Julien Macdonald. J.Lo has worn plenty of daring outfits, but this is by far the most risqué.
Photo by Scott Gries/ImageDirect
Thalía
The "No Me Acuerdo" superstar skips the less is more motto for this red carpet look. She rocks an outfit with both a leopard and snakeskin print... iconic.
(Photo by Gustavo Caballero/FilmMagic)
Elaine Alden Fields
The model's over-the-top outfit is from another planet! From the futuristic boots to the space-style helmet to the wild bodysuit and skirt, Fields dresses outside of the box.
(Photo by Alberto Tamargo/Getty Images)
Alicia Machado
The former Miss Universe title holder opts for something less formal and, instead, wears a black tank, silver lamé mini skirt, a gold scarf and heels (with chin-length socks). It's a lewk!
(Photo by David Friedman/Getty Images)
Alejandra Guzmán
The Mexican singer-songwriter makes a fashion statement with her uniquely shaped animal print dress.
(Photo by Rodrigo Varela/WireImage)
Diana Reyes
The "Rosas" singer bares it all for the 2006 Billboard Latin Music Awards. Her ornate, over-the-top dress features a sheer white top (adorned with some crystals, no less!) and a full fringe hem. Her look is complete with cowboy boots and a cowboy hat.
(Photo by Vallery Jean/FilmMagic)
Adassa
Dubbed the "Reggaetón Princess," Adassa dresses for the part in a goth-glam outfit that gives off Queen of the Damned vibes.
(Photo by Rodrigo Varela/WireImage)
Gloria Trevi
Trevi is known for her fearless fashion, and this glimmering gold ensemble is no different.
Photo by Scott Gries/ImageDirect
Millie Corretjer
The Puerto Rican singer opts for an interesting look at the awards show with her sheer asymmetrical top, a bedazzled belt, fishnets and mini skirt.
(Photo by Rodrigo Varela/WireImage)
Cecy B.
The "Cali Grown" rapper brings the heat to the red carpet with this crochet get-up.
(Photo by Johnny Louis/FilmMagic)
Carmen Villalobos
Villalobos lights up the red carpet with her golden goddess-esque gown, which features a copper bodice and bird print skirt.
(Photo by David Friedman/Getty Images)
Litzy
The "Señora Acero" actress adds a pop of color to her white outfit. From the bright pink bandana to her flamingo pink feathery boots, this look brings the drama.
(Photo by Alexander Tamargo/WireImage)
Ivy Queen
Known as the "Reina de Reggaetón," Ivy Queen serves Mother of Dragons vibes with her armor-like corset and statement-making necklace.
Photo by Rodrigo Varela/WireImage
Pilar Montenegro
Montenegro skips the gown and opts for a sultry feather and rhinestone-encrusted bustier with white pants and over-the-top cowboy chaps.
Photo by Scott Gries/ImageDirect
MDO
The boy band leaves the suits at home to wear these crazy, colorful ensembles. Ahh, what a time to be alive.
(Photo by Sam Wasson/FilmMagic)
Alexandra Olavarria
Olavarria dazzles at the 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards with her festive outfit.
(Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images)
Gaby Espino
The Venezuelan beauty sizzles on the red carpet with this dramatic long-sleeve gown. The unique design is arguably her most daring outfit to date.
(Photo by Johnny Louis/FilmMagic)
Natalia Jiménez
Dios mio! The "Nunca es Tarde" singer drops jaws with her vibrant gown and stunning headpiece, which is unlike any other!
(Photo by Troy Rizzo/WireImage)
Sophia del Carmen
Who says you can't rock lingerie on the red carpet? Sophia del Carmen pushes the boundaries with this risqué look.
It will be fun to see all of the over-the-top fashion ensembles at the 2019 Billboard Latin Music Awards, which airs on Telemundo at 5 p.m. PT.