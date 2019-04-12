Here's Proof Kacey Musgraves Is Country Music's Ultimate Style Star

by Cydney Contreras | Fri., Apr. 12, 2019 4:00 AM

Kacey Musgraves, 2019 MusiCares Person of the Year

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

If any style icon deserves to sit atop their high horse, Kacey Musgraves is the one. 

The country music star is one of the famed artists performing at the 2019 Coachella and not only are fans excited to see her perform, but there is some serious buzz surrounding her concert wardrobe. In the past, the "Velvet Elvis" singer has taken to the stage in glamorous rainbow-colored pants, fur coats and glittering onesies. However, the sun's rays and unforgiving heat likely won't mesh well with the pantsuits the 30-year-old is famous for wearing.

So, what do people predict she will be wearing? Well, E! News took a look back at the dozens of breathtaking outfits the artist has sported over the years and there's one thing that's for sure: it will be a stunner. 

No doubt the showstopping ensemble will be added to the hall of fame of Kacey's best looks.

To find out which of Kacey's outfits have already reached icon status, check out the gallery below!

Kacey Musgraves

Catherine Powell via Instagram

Disco Queen

Michael Kors helped make Kacey's dream of being a country Selena Quintanilla come true in this white lace jumpsuit.

Kacey Musgraves, Billboard Women in Music 2018

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Lady Boss

Kacey oozed confidence and power in this Brandon Maxwell suit and skirt at the Billboard Women in Music awards.

Kacey Musgraves, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2019 Oscars

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Va Va Voom

The woman of the hour dons a Versace drape dress for the highly exclusive Vanity Fair after party. 

Kacey Musgraves, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Wonder Woman

At first glance, you would think the Golden Hour singer had this tulle Valentino gown custom made in honor of the album cover, but it turns out it wasn't. 

Kacey Musgraves, 2019 Grammy Awards, Press Room

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Red Carpet Ready

At the 2019 Grammys Kacey took home the gold for both Best Country Album and Album of the Year, plus she totally won for the best look of the night in this short red silk Valentino gown. 

Kacey Musgraves, 2019 MusiCares Person of the Year

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Golden Hour

Kacey proves that all that glitters is gold in this goddess-like dress designed by J Mendel.

Kacey Musgraves, 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Presley Ann/FilmMagic

Diva

Versace came through with this stunning gown and an even more stunning slit for Kacey to show off her lean legs.

Kacey Musgraves

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Power Suit

Kacey had the ultimate diva moment in a Rachel Comey suit with fluffy cuffs.

Kacey Musgraves, Oscars 2019

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Pretty in Pink

It will be pretty hard for the country singer to top this Giambattista Valli Haute Couture look. 

Kacey Musgraves, 2018 CMA Awards

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Modern Woman

While most people wear a dazzling gown on the red carpet, Kacey went for a glamorous power suit with gold detailing.

Kacey Musgraves, C2C Country to Country

Burak Cingi/Redferns

Earning Her Stripes

The singer served looks in a glittery, rainbow-colored Juicy Couture jumpsuit.

Kacey Musgraves, C2C Country to Country

Burak Cingi/Redferns

Retro Chic

Kacey pays homage to her love for '70s fashion by wearing a glam coat and pointed heels for a C2C event in England.

Kacey Musgraves, Harry Styles, Concert

Instagram

When Harry Met Kacey

During their tour together, the singer matched the One Direction singer's funky vibe in a glittering romper.

Kacey Musgraves, 2016 CMA Awards

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Lady in Lavender

Christian Siriano is to thank for creating what Kacey calls a "cotton candy dream of a dress."

Kacey Musgraves, 2016 Grammy Awards

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Bold and Beautiful

The singer dons her finest Armani gown for a night among the stars.

Kacey Musgraves

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Technicolor Dream

Never afraid to go for a bold look, the country star performs in a glittering multi-colored jumpsuit that had everyone applauding her style choices.

Kacey Musgraves, 2014 Grammy Awards

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Queen of Country

Kacey took home her first two Grammys in 2014 for her song "Merry Go 'Round."

Kacey Musgraves, Grammys

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Blushing Debut

For her first-ever Grammy Awards, the country girl ditches the cowboy boots for a shimmering pink gown designed by Armani.

Kacey Musgraves, Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival

Erika Goldring/Getty Images for Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival

Giddy Up

Her country roots are truly reflected in this cowgirl inspired ensemble. 

Kacey Musgraves

Gina Wetzler/Redferns

All That Glitters

Crowds are dazzled by the "Golden Hour" singer's shimmering pants and matching tube top.

Kacey Musgraves, 2015 CMA Awards

Frederick Breedon/FilmMagic

Howdy, Cowgirl

These boots are made for walking and Kacey does that and more on the stage of the 49th Annual CMA Awards.

Kacey Musgraves, 2016 CMA Country Christmas

John Shearer/WireImage

Metallic Moment

Christmastime inspired this flowing tinsel-like dress for the 2016 CMA Country Christmas show. 

Kacey Musgraves

Erika Goldring/WireImage

Belt It Out

Kacey shows off her country roots in the red and white dress, with a bejeweled belt.

We weren't "Blowin' Smoke" when we said Kacey is a total style icon. 

