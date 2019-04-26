Turn the lights down low and prepare for an unforgettable weekend in the desert.

In case you didn't already guess, the 2019 Stagecoach Festival is finally here with thousands of country music fans heading to Indio, Calif., for three days of non-stop music and fun.

Whether you're a festival expert or going for the first time, it never hurts to get some advice on how to have the best experience possible.

And what better person to ask than Jessie James Decker?

In between supporting Hallmark's "Cards Do More" campaign, which aims to remind people of the power of cards, the country music singer revealed her tips on having a fabulous time. For starters, it's all about the outfit.