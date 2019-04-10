Instagram
Ariel Winter is addressing concerns about her mental health and weight loss once again.
The Modern Family star answered a series of questions from fans on her Instagram Story that ranged from "The Office or Parks and Rec?" (spoiler: it's The Office) to "Why so thin?" For years, Winter has been clapping back at body shamers and those who have criticized everything about her—from her weight to her breast size. The 21-year-old has answered a number of questions and responded to even more comments about her physical appearance on social media and Wednesday's Q&A session was no different.
Lately, Winter's weight loss has been a hot topic in her comments section with some people alleging she had plastic surgery or used drugs to lose weight. A fan asked her today why she was so thin and Winter gave a very candid and extensive response.
"For years I had been on anti-depressants that caused me to gain weight that I couldn't lose no matter what I did. It was always frustrating for me because I wanted to get fit and feel like the work I was doing was paying off, but never felt that way," she began. "I had accepted it and moved on. I stayed on these medications for so long because the process is really long and difficult."
She repeated a few times throughout her answer that she was constantly "feeling eh" and she "just accepted" that rather than "trying to find something to actually feel better."
Her mindset changed because last year she "decided I was sick of feeling eh." She clarified that this "eh" feeling "had nothing to do with weight."
Thus she began anew. Ultimately, she found "a great combination of medication that works for me."
Winter credits the new medication for her weight loss. Specifically, the "unexpected" impact it had on her metabolism.
"The change in medication instantly made me drop all of the weight I couldn't lose before just giving me back a metabolism," she wrote.
Winter explained, "I feel better mentally with the change" and added that she finds it "nice to work out and have your body actually respond" unlike before. Winter admitted she wants "to gain a few pounds of muscle and get healthier."
Additionally, she wants her "butt back."
The Alex Dunphy actress has also been known to address another important topic: mental health.
Another fan asked how her "mental health is now" and added, "Thanks for speaking up it helped people like me."
Winter responded, "Mental health is incredibly important to me. Same amount of importance as physical health."
She opened up about her own experiences and what she does to prioritize her mental health.
"I've been in therapy every week for 6 years and I don't know where I'd be without it. I've grown so much as a person and been able to learn how to deal with things from my past that affect my present," she wrote. "It's a journey so I'm not all the way there, but I'm doing pretty good."
She mentioned her medication once again and said they were "finally working" even though it took her "forever to find the right ones."
Winter continued, "Like I said, it's a journey and I'm lucky to have people and furbabies around me to show support. There's nothing shameful about seeing a therapist or being on medication."
She also shared her hopes for the future and the desire to get rid of the stigmas of mental health.
Winter concluded, "I'm hoping the discussions will keep us progressing in the right direction with mental health checkups. We don't need to hide our struggles even though I know how hard it is to share. We are doing something to better our own lives. Always take care of yourself and don't listen to anyone telling you it doesn't exist or it's something to keep to yourself."
