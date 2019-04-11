Spring Denim Trends on Sale Now

by Taylor Stephan | Thu., Apr. 11, 2019 3:00 AM
By now we're well into the swing of spring, and we don't have to tell you that there are tons of fun things that come along with this sunnier season.
Among our favorite activities is shopping for fresh new trends. That being said, we're never mad at a denim look, it's a 365-days-a-year staple after all. But with the weather being warmer, you're going to want to trade in heavier jean jackets for lighter ones and baggy denim pants for cuffoffs. You get the idea! So as we do, we decided to scope our favorites that are also currently on sale.
So go on, girl, your spring denim is calling!
We'll be wearing this mini dress to every festival weekend ahead, thankyouverymuch.
Leopard print on a denim skirt? Genius.
You can never have too many denim jackets, and here's a style you probably don't have yet.
We love this designer high-rise denim skirt in a chic black.
We don't always wear overalls, but when we do, they're boyfriend fit.
'Tis the season to stock up on denim shorts. Our advice: Make a pair of 'em camo.
Go the cool girl route with a wrap-front mini skirt.
How precious is this ruffle sleeve denim dress?
We've never met a bandeau top we didn't like, and this denim take is no exception.
We're very into a subtle pop of color in the form of our new favorite denim jacket.
A good pair of designer shorts is something we're always on the hunt for.
We're obsessed with a frayed denim hem.
The grommets along the bottom add an edgy vibe.
Embellished jeans are such a hot spring trend.
If a classic denim mini isn't already in your closet, this one's a steal at $30.
Sign us up for this checked jacket in a pretty pastel blue.
For a grown-up take on the denim skirt, this longer version is a great option.
Flared denim in a light wash should be a part of your spring wardrobe.
White denim cutoffs will never go out of style.
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
