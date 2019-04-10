Jesse Williams' Ex Requests $200,000 in Ongoing Divorce Battle

Jesse Williams' divorce battle wages on two years later.

The Grey's Anatomy star originally filed for divorce from his wife of nearly five years, Aryn Drake-Lee, back in April 2017. However, it seems the split is far from legally over because Drake-Lee's lawyers recently filed a request for attorney's fees in Los Angeles court.

According to the court documents obtained by E! News and filed on April 2, Drake-Lee has requested the court order the actor to pay $100,000 to her lawyer and $110,000 for the forensic accounting in this case.

Back in June 2018, the court had ordered Williams to pay $160,000 in fees, including $69,000 for his ex's attorney and $91,000 for the forensic accountant, bringing the actor's total payment toward Drake-Lee's attorney and accountant fees to $270,000 at the time.