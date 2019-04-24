Happy birthday, Kelly Clarkson!

The Voice coach turns 37 today and it's a big deal y'all.

From her beginning on American Idol, where she won the very first season, to her time coaching other aspiring musicians, Clarkson has always managed to make her fans feel like they are a part of her world.

She's released eight records, including her recent album Meaning of Life, and has headlined eight tours throughout her career, and through it all she's taken us along for the ride.

We've loved the singer for everything she's released from, "Since You've Been Gone" to "Meaning of Life" and everything in between. In addition to her career highs, Clarkson has given fans a glimpse into her personal life from day one and we love that she's shown us her mom side through the good and the bad.

So, in honor of the Texas native's birthday, we're celebrating not only her, but her adorable family as well.