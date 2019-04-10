A Breakdown of Eminem's Daughter Hailie Scott's Best Instagram Photos

Wed., Apr. 10, 2019

Hailie Scott, Hailie Mathers

Hailie Scott has become a social media star.

The 23-year-old daughter of Eminem has created a major following on Instagram, with a current total of 1.5 million followers. In her posts, Hailie takes her fans along with her as she explores tropical locations and local coffee shops. She also shows off her chic style in her beautiful pictures, as well as her stunning selfies.

Recently, Hailie took a vacation to Hawaii, where she posed for a series of gorgeous photos, including one in front of a waterfall.

"sorry TLC but i've been chasing waterfalls," she captioned the social media snap in March.

Eminem's Daughter Hailie Scott's Best Instagram Photos

As her following continues to grow, we're taking a look at Hailie's best Instagram pics.

You can check out the gallery above to get to know Marshall Mathers' eldest daughter and see her social media snaps!

