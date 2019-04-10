MTV
by Chris Harnick | Wed., Apr. 10, 2019 11:00 AM
MTV
MTV's The Challenge has had its fair share of alliances, but this new one on The Challenge: War of the Worlds may take the cake when it comes to unexpected team-ups.
In the below exclusive sneak peek, Paulie Calafiore and Turabi Camkiran (aka Turbo) hatch their plan now that official partnerships have been dissolved.
"That's my biggest problem, it's like everybody sits here and they act as if they didn't all have a hand in sending me down to the killing floor. Kyle, Wes, Hunter—I don't want any of them in the final. They don't deserve to be in the final," Paulie tells Turbo in the clip below.
Now Paulie wants to take the three challenges and three eliminations left and take out the competition.
"Paulie always same. He never change, he don't scare nothing. He don't afraid nothing," Turbo says. "I like his style.
And Turbo will be by Paulie's side to the end.
"If someone attack you, this mean they attack me also. I will give same back," Turbo says.
Paulie's assembled what he considers a "pretty f—king scary" alliance with Turbo and Cara Maria Sorbello.
Will it work?
The Challenge: War of the Worlds airs Wednesdays, 9 p.m. on MTV.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?