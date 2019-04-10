Mandy Moore's Husband Taylor Goldsmith Gushes Over Her in Romantic Birthday Tribute

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Apr. 10, 2019 10:36 AM

Find yourself a partner like Mandy Moore 's husband.

The This Is Us actress and singer wed 33-year-old Dawes musician Taylor Goldsmith in November. He posted a romantic birthday tribute to his wife on Thursday for her 35th birthday.

"Happy Birthday to the bravest, baddest, bestest wife a guy could ever dream of," he wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of Moore hiking Mount Kilimanjaro last year.

"I love you more and more with each moment I get to spend in your presence," he wrote. "Thanks for showing me (and anyone else who knows you) what it looks like to step into every day committed to being the best version of yourself at all times. And you do it so gracefully too. Your kindness and wisdom truly know no bounds. I'm so stoked I get to know you forever. Thanks for hanging out with me."

Goldsmith has paid tribute to his wife online before.

Last month, he accompanied Moore to her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

He posted on Instagram a photo of her star.

"The coolest person I know got her star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame today," he wrote. "No one could deserve it more."

Mandy Moore

