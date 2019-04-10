Savannah Guthrie Gets Real About IVF and Self-Acceptance

Savannah Guthrie is usually reporting the stories, but now she's sharing her own.

As an interview subject for the May issue of Health, the longtime Today co-anchor opened up about her journey to starting a family and self-acceptance. Spoiler alert: neither was easy or certain.

Back in 2014, newlywed Guthrie became a first-time mom when she and husband Mike Feldman welcomed their daughter Vale. "I knew it was the winning lottery ticket to have one child—I was 42 when I had her," she told the magazine. "So I never dreamed that I would have two."

However, she did in 2016 with the birth of her now-2-year-old son, Charley.

"But with Charley, I did do IVF. So I would say Vale was a miracle, and Charley was a medical miracle," she revealed. "When making that decision about whether to go through IVF, my husband and I talked about it a lot. I didn't want to start a process where we spent all of our present searching after some future...when our present was so lovely and beautiful and enough. But I also knew I would love for Vale to have a sibling—especially because we are older, it was important to me for her to have a sibling, somebody to do life with."