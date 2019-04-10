by Chris Harnick | Wed., Apr. 10, 2019 11:05 AM
Elizabeth Vargas is Hunting JonBenét's Killer for her new A&E series The Untold Story. In the exclusive clip above, Vargas interviews JonBenét Ramsey's father, John Ramsey, in Utah, and point blank tells him there are still people who believe he, or his son Burke Ramsey or late wife Patsy Ramsey had something to do with his daughter's murder.
"How could they have believed otherwise because that's what they're told. Even if we have a conviction, a confession and this person's in prison, there's going to be 5, 10 percent of the population that still thinks we're guilty. That's a given," Ramsey says in the exclusive preview above.
Ramsey, 75, lost his wife Patsy to ovarian cancer in 2006. Patsy was 49 years old when she passed away and never saw the case declared solved by authorities. Is he prepared for the same thing to happen to him? Never finding out what really happened?
A&E
"Sure, I accept that," he says.
The first episode of Vargas' series, which debuts Thursday, April 11, features the journalist pursuing new leads with DNA tests and taking a deeper look at the notorious case. Vargas and her team also pursue new "intruder theories" and along with retired FBI agent Robert Clark, investigates the possibility the killer may have ties to a group that believed in aliens and the end of the world.
Hunting JonBenét's Killer: The Untold Story premieres Thursday, April 11 at 9 p.m. on A&E.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?