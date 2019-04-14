Thank u, first.

Ariana Grande has yet to perform at 2019 Coachella, but she's already making history at the iconic music festival.

Ariana will be the youngest artist to ever headline Coachella when she steps out on stage, likely in her signature boots, on Sunday night in Indio, Calif.

"Humbled and excited as all hell @Coachella," the 25-year-old shared on Twitter after it was announced she was set to headline night three both weeks of the festival. "Thank U."

While she humbly didn't brag about the history-making performance, her manager Scott Braun was more than happy to do so on her behalf.