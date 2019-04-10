The Walking Dead Star Reveals Dramatic Post-Show Makeover

The Walking Dead sent star Tom Payne packing in season nine and now the character known to millions of fans as Jesus (because of his long hair and beard) has sent his zombie apocalypse look to the grave.

In an Instagram post from March, Payne teased the dramatic makeover with shots of lost locks. Then he kept fans waiting for close to a month before revealing his new dapper ‘do.

"New beginnings," he captioned the March haircut photo.

"So I've been wondering how I should reveal what I look like now. Then I realized it's been a long time since I posted and got over myself. So @jjakerman took this yesterday while I was planking and I liked it so I'm posting #ShortHairDontCare," Payne posted on April 9.