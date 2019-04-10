They're (almost) back! Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines, the couple who shot to fame with their farmhouse sinks and shiplap walls on HGTV's Fixer Upper are returning to TV with a multi-platform media venture (that means a TV network, a streaming app and more).

"Chip and Joanna Gaines have become trusted, household names since the debut of Fixer Upper and through this joint venture, Discovery is proud to extend our relationship with them," David Zaslav, CEO, of Discovery, said in a statement. "They've got authenticity and relatability, that special something that is so difficult in our business to find. People love them, their taste, their businesses—they've built an ecosystem that aligns perfectly with our vision at Discovery for fueling people's passions."